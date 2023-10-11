Share
NYC’s subway is struggling — here’s why #Shorts
Hybrid work has meant fewer riders on New York City's subway and a drop in fare revenue for the system's operator the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/EOWeZ7ZFU0c
Wed, 11 Oct 2023 16:00:28 GMT
