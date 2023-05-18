From humble beginnings, Brian didn’t settle into the welder role that was thrust upon him at the age of 16. Instead, he used this hunger to transform his destiny. After graduating from the University of KwaZulu-Natal with a Bachelor of Human Sciences in Media Communications and Management, he worked his career as a marketing, PR, and communications professional followed, but the entrepreneurial bug bit and in 2009, Brian started his own Biodiesel (500,000liter per month processing & refinery plant) business in 2009. Staking his claim as the first young black South African in the renewable energies market, a title that also saw him develop and lead a series of infrastructure projects in the sector.

His foray into energy landed him an introduction to Vivian Reddy. Brian worked his way up to being Head of Corporate Affairs, Chief of Staff to Executive Director of Edison Power. His high ambitious character from the day he walked through the doors of Vivian Reddy’s offices, he equally grew to be an integral part of Vivian Reddy’s flagship development that is the R4,3bn International Award-Winning Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use Development. Starting off by spearheading the IPO (under a billion rand Capital Raising) for the hotel portion (officially called Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga). It is the biggest private mixed-use development in South Africa. Being the voice and face of the game changing investment, Brian serves as the Group Corporate Affairs Executive [CEO] for entire Oceans Umhlanga Development, in KZN he’s become known affectionately as “Mr. Oceans” and in very serious senior Corporate & Professional circles he’s referred to as Vivian Reddy’s Right-Hand Man who travels the world advocating for not just the business hes involved in but the business of tourism, foreign & local investment into the city of durban; whos overall focus has been to grow and build the 45year old Edison Corporation empire founded by business titan Vivian Reddy.

Brian Mpono is also the Group Marketing Executive for the Technodyn Group, a group of companies working in the dynamic Information Technology industry. In his role, he brings together the overall marketing strategy and market voice of the different businesses and creates cohesion between its brands to facilitate its business strategy. Technodyn IFS being the biggest in the group of companies. A disruptor with a keen sense for business and a DNA entrenched in innovation, Brian is a serial entrepreneur and consummate marketing professional, melding his expertise to multiple industries with great success. At the Technodyn Group of Companies, he uses his extensive understanding of business, passion for mentorship, and dedication to socio-economic development, to drive the organisation into new markets while helping clients realise the value of leveraging data and technology to unearth the secrets to success their businesses hold. He travels Africa for TDG, the biggest tech infrastructure company in Africa, which bought the rights for Africa of two multi billion dollar European and US tech companies to unearth the vast potential on the African continent. It’s products service the entire US Navy, the majority of the aviation world runs on the tech that TDG deploys in Africa.

An energetic, pioneering, and passionate speaker, Brian has continued his personal growth and attended the Gordon Institute of Business Science. His trophy cabinet boasts accolades such as inclusion in the 60 Most Enterprising South African, Sowetan Top 100 Bosses, finalist in the Under 35 Maverick Award for High-End Innovation, and a Disruptor in The Young Independents: Mzanzi100.