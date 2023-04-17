Oil slips as recession fears loom over economic data

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) – Oil prices turned lower on Monday as investors mulled over a possible May interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could dampen economic recovery hopes, though Chinese GDP data was expected to augur well for demand growth.

Brent crude futures were down 55 cents or 0.6% at $85.76 a barrel at 1240 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.92 a barrel, down 60 cents or 0.6%. Both contracts notched their fourth weekly gain in a row last week, the longest such streak since mid-2022. “Crude futures were relatively rangebound as a fresh week began … with the OPEC/non-OPEC output cuts announced a fortnight ago fully baked in”, Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, said.

“The oil complex continues to digest ongoing signs of a U.S. economic cool-down.” Earnings from U.S. companies could also provide clues for the Fed’s policy path and the dollar’s trajectory. The greenback has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.