Olive oil prices surge over 100% to record highs, sparking cooking oil thefts
Olive oil prices spiked to fresh records as severe droughts in major producing continue to crimp supplies — driving desperate people to resort to stealing it. Some 50,000 liters of extra virgin olive oil was reportedly stolen from one of Spain’s oil mills in late August. That’s more than €420,000, or about $450,000, worth of olive oil. #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Tue, 03 Oct 2023 11:00:23 GMT
