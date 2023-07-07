Share
One-on-One: Relevance of today’s academic qualifications
Are they fit to meet the needs of employers for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Prof Harlene Hayne, Vice-Chancellor, Curtin University speaks to CNBC Africa's Jill de Villiers.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 12:15:21 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.