OR Tambo SEZ: Financing Special Economic Zones as drivers for economic development in Africa

Special Economic Zones are seen as key drivers for economic development in Africa as SEZs are ideally located at the busiest and largest ports and airports. As with many mega infrastructures SEZs need funding to expand to reach their full potential. A panel of experts will discuss the financing necessary to develop successful SEZs and the key considerations of financing institutions in supporting the African infrastructure development agenda.

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 16:54:33 GMT