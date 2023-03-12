Share

Pakistan’s existential energy crisis

At around 7.30 on the morning of January 23rd, 2023, much of Pakistan's population of nearly 230 million people plunged into darkness. For close to 24 hours until power was fully restored, daily activity at hospitals, schools, homes and businesses was heavily disrupted. The outages were caused because there were the fluctuations on the transmission lines which have not been updated for quite some time. In 2020, nearly 20% of energy was lost during transmission distribution and delivery to end consumers.

