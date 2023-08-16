Share
Parthian: Equities market to remain mixed with positive tilt
Traders at Parthian Securities expect the equities market to remain mixed with a positive tilt as bargain hunters snap up on stock prices that have declined. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Research at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa to discuss the current market volatility and what to expect in the coming days.
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 14:38:46 GMT
