Parthian: Equities market to swing between bids & offers
Analysts at Parthian Securities expect the equities market to swing between bids and offers in anticipation of third quarter earnings results as investors solidify their positions. Mercy Okon, Research Analyst at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Thu, 26 Oct 2023 08:16:53 GMT
