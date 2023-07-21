Share
Parthian: FBNH H1’23 earnings drive strong demand for banking stocks
Traders at Parthian Securities say the equities market is witnessing a strong demand for banking stocks due to the impressive first half year earnings of FBN Holdings recommending investors take buy positions in Access, UBA, GTCO, Zenith and Fidelity Bank. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 15:46:53 GMT
