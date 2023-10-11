Share
Parthian: Investors await catalysts to spur buy activities
The United States Agency for International Development, Prosper Africa, Power Africa and the Institutional Investor Network, including Chapel Hill Denham are facilitating a Reverse Roadshow for U.S investors to Nigeria. Meanwhile, Analysts at Parthian securities expect trading at the equities market to be calm as investors wait on the sidelines in anticipation of a catalyst to spur up buying activities. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 11 Oct 2023 14:15:21 GMT
