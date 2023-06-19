Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Parthian: Mixed sentiments to persist ahead of H1’23 earnings

Traders at Parthian Securities expect activities to oscillate between gains and losses as some investors book profits made in previous weeks while others start to position ahead of the release of the H1’23 corporate earnings. Chinazom Izuora, Investment Broker at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Mon, 19 Jun 2023 15:48:28 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top