Parthian: Mixed sentiments to persist ahead of H1’23 earnings
Traders at Parthian Securities expect activities to oscillate between gains and losses as some investors book profits made in previous weeks while others start to position ahead of the release of the H1’23 corporate earnings. Chinazom Izuora, Investment Broker at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Mon, 19 Jun 2023 15:48:28 GMT
