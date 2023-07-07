Share
PFI Capital: High market liquidity to drive buy-interest
Analysts at PFI Capital anticipate buy-interest to persist on increased market liquidity occasioned by investors-friendly policies of the government. Ademola Adesokan, the COO at PFI Capital, joins CNBC Africa for more equities market updates.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 14:50:24 GMT
