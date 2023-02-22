Share

Post-Budget Analysis: SA Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget 2023

In his 2023 budget speech to parliament, South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said government would take on R254 billion of Eskom’s R423 billion debt. Joining CNBC Africa for a post analysis is Patrick Bond, Professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg, Johann Els, Chief Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group, Jones Gondo, Senior Research Analyst at Nedbank CIB and Alex Gwala, Director and Global Business Tax Services Leader at Deloitte Africa.
