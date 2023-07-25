Share
Post-MPC Analysis: 6 MPC members vote to raise Nigeria’s MPR to 18.75%
At the fourth Monetary Policy Committee, the committee members voted unanimously to raise the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 18.75 per cent. Members also voted to narrow the asymmetric corridor around the Monetary Policy Rate to +100/-300 from +100/–700 basis points. Bismarck Rewane CEO of Financial Derivatives, Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners and Egie Akpata the Chairman of Skymark Partners join CNBC Africa to analyse the decision of the committee.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 00:51:14 GMT
