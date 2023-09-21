Share
Post-MPC Panel Analysis: SARB keeps rates on hold
Joining CNBC Africa for a post-MPC panel analysis is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec, Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist and Head of Research at Rand Merchant Bank and Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.
Thu, 21 Sep 2023 15:48:09 GMT
