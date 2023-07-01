Share
Powering Progress: Policy shifts & economic frameworks to enable SA’s Just Energy Transition
South Africa, Africa’s most industrialised economy, continues to battle persistent power cuts. As the global demand for green energy continues, the country contends with a fossil-fuel focused power utility and a government pressed to push the transition for sustainable energy. A panel of experts explores regulatory and fiscal interventions needed to enable South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.
Sat, 01 Jul 2023 02:21:54 GMT
