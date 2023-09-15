Share
President Biden’s Ambitious New Plan To Help Student Loan Borrowers, Explained
After the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness plan was struck down by the Supreme Court, the president promised to continue fighting for student loan borrowers. This summer the White House launched the SAVE plan, an income-driven repayment plan meant to replace the REPAYE plan. The SAVE plan caps the amount low-income borrowers are required to pay on their student loans at just 5% of their discretionary income. It also allows some borrowers to pay as little as $0 per month towards their student loans. Watch the video above for a breakdown of President Biden's SAVE plan, ahead of student loan payments resuming. Producer and Editor: Devan Burris Graphics: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Production Support: Jordan Smith
Fri, 15 Sep 2023 16:00:45 GMT
