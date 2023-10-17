Share
Q3’23 earnings to support banking, oil & gas stocks
Traders at EDC Securities say they expect Q3'23 earnings to lend some support to banking and oil and gas firms while other segments may witness selloffs amid subdued earnings. Olamofe Mathew, Analyst at EDC Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Tue, 17 Oct 2023 14:40:58 GMT
