Political

Quad countries, UN, Africa groups welcome Sudan ceasefire extension

PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 Apr 2023 11:26:44 GMT
Reuters Staff
Reuters
Share
Sudanese people, who fled the violence in their country and newly arrived, wait to be registered at the camp near the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamet Ramdane

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) – The African Union, United Nations and so-called Quad countries welcomed the 72-hour extension of a ceasefire by Sudan’s warring parties on Thursday and called for its full implementation.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.