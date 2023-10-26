Share
Railway Safety Regulator: The State of Safety Report 2022/23
The rail industry is the backbone of our nation's infrastructure, connecting people, goods, and services across vast distances. Safety and reliability are therefore critical in this sector. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters sits down with railway industry leaders and government to explore key facets of rail safety and security while offering insights and strategies to maintain South Africa’s rail industry. This year's conversation deals with "Getting Rail Safety on the Right Track".
