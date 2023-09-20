Illustration photo shows a two-rand coin above a South African flag April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) – The South African rand edged higher in early trade on Wednesday ahead of local consumer price index (CPI) data and an interest rate announcement from leaders in the world’s biggest economy.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9000 against the dollar , more than 0.1% above its previous close. The dollar last traded around 0.02% stronger against a basket of global currencies. At 0800 GMT, Statistics South Africa will release the country’s August consumer inflation data.

Analysts polled by Reuters predict a 4.8% year-on-year rise in inflation, within the central bank’s target range of 3% to 6%. The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to announce its main interest rate decision later on Wednesday, giving hints at the health of the world’s biggest economy. “The rand is trading solidly in tight ranges with little risk today, but tonight’s Fed should give it new multi-week direction,” said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note.