Results so far in Nigeria’s presidential election

LAGOS, NIGERIA – FEBRUARU 27: An election officer votes counting during the presidential election collection at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria on February 27, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) LAGOS, Feb 27 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s electoral commission has started announcing state-by-state results from Saturday’s presidential election.

All three major parties have complained of irregularities. There have been reports of violence and intimidation, though not on the scale of previous elections. Here are details of the election process and current leaders. Eighteen candidates are running for president but only three are seen as having a realistic chance. They are Bola Tinubu from the governing All Progressives Congress party (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the smaller Labour Party (LP).

A fourth contender, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), is expected to do well in parts of the north. WHO IS LEADING? According to a Reuters tally of provisional results announced by electoral officials in 20 of Nigeria’s 36 states, Tinubu leads with 39.7%or 5.4 million of valid votes counted, against 32.2% or 4.4 million votes for Atiku. Obi had polled about 16.3% or 2.2 million votes. HOW ARE THE VOTES TALLIED? Results from 176,846 polling stations are being counted manually and then relayed electronically to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) headquarters in Abuja, which posts them on its website.