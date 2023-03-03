Share

Road to AHIC 2023: Mainstreaming climate discourse into health policy

On March 5th - 8th 2023, Africa’s top thought leaders, political figures, innovators, researchers, policy makers, health workers and community mobilisers will convene in Kigali, Rwanda for the much needed, long awaited and probably long overdue dialogue and action on mainstreaming climate discourse into health policy conversations and vice versa at the Africa Health Agenda International Conference 2023. In this conversation, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwanda’s Minister of Health and Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the Acting Director AFRICA CDC put perspective on Africa’s progress in strengthening its ability to detect and manage outbreaks of diseases in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fri, 03 Mar 2023 08:30:09 GMT