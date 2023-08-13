Markets
Roundabouts Are Safer. So Why Does The U.S. Have So Few Of Them?

Roundabouts - the circular intersections seen all over Europe and elsewhere in the world - are said to be far safer than traffic lights. Research shows they reduce crashes, clear up congestion and save cities quite a bit of money. They have a heritage in the U.S., but America has a fraction of the roundabouts that far smaller countries like France, Spain and the United Kingdom have. But there are some states that are adopting them, and one small town in particular: Carmel, Indiana. The people of Carmel love their roundabouts and the mayor credits them with helping revitalize his city. So are they all they’re cracked up to be? And if so, why hasn’t the U.S. adopted them? Chapters: 1:33 - Why hasn’t the US adopted roundabouts? 1:41 - Chapter 1: Why Roundabouts 6:28 - Chapter 2: History 9:50 - Chapter 3: Europe vs. United States 12:14 - Chapter 4: Roundabout Renaissance 13:59 - Chapter 5: Drawbacks Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics: Christina Locopo, Mallory Brangan Additional footage: Getty Images, Google Earth, City of Carmel Additional sources: Streetsblog, ETH Zurich
Sun, 13 Aug 2023 16:00:01 GMT

