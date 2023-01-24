Share

Russia has become a pariah state. What will it take to shake the label?

DAVOS, Switzerland — As the world's political and business elite gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2023, there was one notable exception. Russian public figures and business delegates — once a key presence at the Swiss mountain resort — were banned from the forum this January, reflecting the country's broader ousting from the international community following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Yet, elsewhere along the forum's famous promenade, as on the global stage, other countries accused of violating international law were well represented. That begs the question: what does it take to be labeled a pariah state and who gets to decide? Watch the video above to find out.

