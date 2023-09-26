JOHANNESBURG, SEPTEMBER 2023 – South African Deputy President, Mr Paul Mashatile, is scheduled to speak at Africa Oil Week (AOW) on Tuesday 10 October, in Cape Town.

The gathering is the continent’s leading event in the upstream oil-and-gas energy space, and it sees representatives of more than 25 African governments coming together with energy policymakers, financiers and dealmakers to share insights and to map a sustainable roadmap for the development of Africa’s natural resources.

Deputy President Mashatile’s attendance at the continental showpiece comes at a time when energy is a primary concern of national policymaking in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent.

Announcing Deputy President Mashatile’s participation, Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director of event organiser Hyve Events said that the presence of a government representative as senior as Mr Mashatile confirmed the importance the South Africa’s government attached to oil and gas planning.