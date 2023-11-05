Share
SA Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables medium-term budget speech
(Watch Full speech) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2023 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.
Sun, 05 Nov 2023 12:32:16 GMT
