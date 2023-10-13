Share
SA industry panel formed to advance digital transformation
Welcome to another edition of CNBC Africa's all-new AI-dedicated segment that keeps its finger on the pulse of tech news that matters. Every week, we'll dive into the latest headlines and speak to market innovators about all things tech-driven across Africa. This week we speak to Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa from South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research about a new advisory panel formed to advance digital transformation.
