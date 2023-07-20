Share
SARB Governor Kganyago keeps rates on hold at 8.25% (full speech)
The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee kept its main lending rate unchanged for the first time since late 2021, following 10 consecutive rate hikes. South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago explains the reasoning and outlines the country’s economic outlook for the rest of the year.
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 16:32:26 GMT
