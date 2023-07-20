Share
SARB keeps rates on hold: Post-Analysis
Joining CNBC Africa for a post-MPC panel analysis is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec, Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank and Carmen Nel, Head of Multi-Asset Strategy at Terebinth Capital.
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 16:48:53 GMT
