Seamless gaming from phone to car?
Seamless gaming from your smartphone to the car? That's the pitch by Chinese electric car brand Nio, which recently released its first smartphone. A key feature is the connectivity between in-car entertainment and mobile phone. It is the first high-end Chinese electric automaker to release its own phone, which is Android-based. The phone costs around $900 to $1,000, which the company developed in about a year. Delivery starts on Sept. 28, with orders starting immediately.
Wed, 27 Sep 2023 01:57:52 GMT
