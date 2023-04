Share

Sell-offs persist in Nigeria equities market

Negative sentiments in the Nigerian equities market persisted this week as profit taking was seen in key banking stocks. Analysts believe the volatility in the market will remain ahead of the dividend paying season. Damilola Olupona, Financial Services Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 15:17:25 GMT