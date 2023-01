Share

Selloffs ahead of Q1 bond calendar release

The fixed income market is recording huge selloffs ahead of the release of the Q1 bond auction calendar expected this week. However, market watchers anticipate a slight shift compared to the about ₦225 billion selloff across standard maturities recorded in the previous auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 15:10:04 GMT