Selloffs drive bearish bond market
The Nigerian bond market witnessed a bearish week, capped by selloffs of select maturities. Traders at UBA expect the sentiment to persist next week as the September 2023 bond auction holds on Monday next week. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of ALM and Balance sheet management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.
Fri, 08 Sep 2023 14:10:06 GMT
