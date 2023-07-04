Share
Signing Ceremony of the Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund
The Africa50 Infra for Africa Forum and General Shareholders Meeting brings together key stakeholders across Africa to discuss closing the infrastructure gap which is important for both African and global development. Witness the signing ceremony of the Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund and find out what the investment case for transmission-line PPPs are for Africa.
