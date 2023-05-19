Share
Slacking at work? Your boss knows.
Slacking at work? With employee monitoring softwares, your boss might be tracking your every move. What do you think are the implications if employee surveillance becomes the new norm? Let us know in the comments! ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Fri, 19 May 2023 08:20:21 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.