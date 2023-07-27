Whether society has come to terms with it or not, consumers are the driving force of a successful business. From the mom-and-pop shop to the conglomerate, the supply of potential customers is abundant, allowing everyone a slice of the pie. Businesses have the luxury of being able to produce so much, sadly leading to immense waste. This has caused a need for regulators to discover better ways for these producers to squander less. New laws in the United States and European Union incentivize green practices. Yet companies have difficulty complying with these new laws and revert back to old habits like purchasing raw materials instead of recycled ones. Not only does it hurt their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores, but it forces them to depend upon expensive outsourcing.
In order for businesses to follow these green rules, they need trustworthy ways to verify the authenticity and ethicality of chosen materials. Manufacturers struggle to ascertain the life cycle of textiles, such as plastics and fabrics. What’s missing in this equation is an accurate device, indicating how many times each substance has been recycled.
Without a transparent way to understand these materials, manufacturers turn toward raw plastics–adding to the infinite wasteland. This slows progress for any company trying to practice true and sustainable business in this current economy, but there is a new solution looking to disrupt and enhance the manufacturing industries.
Security Matters (SMX) LTD (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW) is a groundbreaking technology company that delivers the key to ethical and efficient production–both physically and digitally. The physical system marks and detects an invisible molecular tag embedded within a material, which causes no alteration to its structure. The tag is then read by the digital side of the technology to track, verify, grade, and sort the usable materials. This information is entered into a blockchain system online for future storage and reference. When that piece of material is recycled, the system takes into account this change and produces different possible uses of the material in its new state. The journey of a material becomes crystal clear, which the company describes as giving materials memory,
The SMX database provides clear and concise information on the material taking away the need for human auditing and accounting. More than half of companies in the United States overstate their green initiatives, and the SMX technology gets rid of the guessing game so everyone has peace of mind.
With a tenured board of directors, led by CEO Haggai “H” Alon, SMX looks to revolutionize the way manufacturing works. The technology was originally created by the Israeli government as a defense mechanism, but soon the applications became limitless. With over 100 patents in various stages, SMX presents companies the ability to combine both climate-economics and circular economy into their business model, the perfect combination to reach their sustainability KPI’s.
While the company seeks to implement its technology in various sectors, current energy is being invested in the gold market. From mine to shop, SMX wants to deliver transparent and accurate information needed to make sustainable choices. Especially with regard to gold, these challenges of ethicality are filled with ambiguity. With the ability to integrate the technology into any segment of the gold procurement process, SMX can guarantee the origin and state of all gold materials. This means smaller mining companies will have a greater ability to enter their materials into the supply chain. They can compete with larger mines and processing plants, providing their materials to the same audience.
Being able to use recycled textiles, not just as a property, but as a piece of data allows leaders to make sounder judgments and expand their operations. It solves the issue of extra waste due to negligence and greater growth for a company to reuse all of their resources in their own company. But that isn’t all SMX has to offer.
With SMX’s technology, companies can verifiably show they are working to create more sustainable practices. With new regulations coming out of the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom, and monetary incentives tailored toward higher ESG scores, businesses need a silver bullet to keep them active and competitive. One change these governments seek to make is an increase of circular economies within their countries, and SMX can foster a smooth transition for businesses. Fashion brands won’t have to worry if their cotton is from an ethical source since the SMX marker within the piece of cotton indicates its life cycle, structure, and origin source. The manufacturer who has to throw away the material they once thought was unusable, now can enter it into the SMX system to see its most appropriate reuse. Linear economies will now become circular.
SMX looks to be a leader through the transition into the 5th Industrial revolution: the synthesis of human business and intelligent systems. This technology will send reverberations throughout all industries. From cotton to cobalt, and plastic to gold, manufacturing with clear, efficient, and sustainable aims will never be easier. Creating a technology with large scalability will cause many to seek out its use. It’s difficult to believe that a single technology could change industries, but NASDAQ has said that SMX’s technology is a “segment creator”. SMX encourages all businesses to enter into the circular economy making the obstacles laid out by regulation miniscule.