Whether society has come to terms with it or not, consumers are the driving force of a successful business. From the mom-and-pop shop to the conglomerate, the supply of potential customers is abundant, allowing everyone a slice of the pie. Businesses have the luxury of being able to produce so much, sadly leading to immense waste. This has caused a need for regulators to discover better ways for these producers to squander less. New laws in the United States and European Union incentivize green practices. Yet companies have difficulty complying with these new laws and revert back to old habits like purchasing raw materials instead of recycled ones. Not only does it hurt their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores, but it forces them to depend upon expensive outsourcing.

In order for businesses to follow these green rules, they need trustworthy ways to verify the authenticity and ethicality of chosen materials. Manufacturers struggle to ascertain the life cycle of textiles, such as plastics and fabrics. What’s missing in this equation is an accurate device, indicating how many times each substance has been recycled. Without a transparent way to understand these materials, manufacturers turn toward raw plastics–adding to the infinite wasteland. This slows progress for any company trying to practice true and sustainable business in this current economy, but there is a new solution looking to disrupt and enhance the manufacturing industries. Security Matters (SMX) LTD (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW) is a groundbreaking technology company that delivers the key to ethical and efficient production–both physically and digitally. The physical system marks and detects an invisible molecular tag embedded within a material, which causes no alteration to its structure. The tag is then read by the digital side of the technology to track, verify, grade, and sort the usable materials. This information is entered into a blockchain system online for future storage and reference. When that piece of material is recycled, the system takes into account this change and produces different possible uses of the material in its new state. The journey of a material becomes crystal clear, which the company describes as giving materials memory,

The SMX database provides clear and concise information on the material taking away the need for human auditing and accounting. More than half of companies in the United States overstate their green initiatives, and the SMX technology gets rid of the guessing game so everyone has peace of mind. With a tenured board of directors, led by CEO Haggai “H” Alon, SMX looks to revolutionize the way manufacturing works. The technology was originally created by the Israeli government as a defense mechanism, but soon the applications became limitless. With over 100 patents in various stages, SMX presents companies the ability to combine both climate-economics and circular economy into their business model, the perfect combination to reach their sustainability KPI’s. While the company seeks to implement its technology in various sectors, current energy is being invested in the gold market. From mine to shop, SMX wants to deliver transparent and accurate information needed to make sustainable choices. Especially with regard to gold, these challenges of ethicality are filled with ambiguity. With the ability to integrate the technology into any segment of the gold procurement process, SMX can guarantee the origin and state of all gold materials. This means smaller mining companies will have a greater ability to enter their materials into the supply chain. They can compete with larger mines and processing plants, providing their materials to the same audience.