Some economists are concerned student loans may cause the next big bubble #Shorts
The U.S. has amassed over $1.7 trillion in outstanding student debt. Billions of dollars worth of student loans are packaged and sold as assets known as SLABS to some of the biggest investors in America. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/QqXcZ10BztE
Tue, 03 Oct 2023 16:00:30 GMT
