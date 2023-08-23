JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) – South Africa and China on Wednesday signed deals covering emissions technology, electricity transmission and distribution, and nuclear power on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The agreements are part of the South African government’s efforts to end record power cuts that are a major constraint on economic growth.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said one of the deals would see Chinese companies share technology to help South Africa’s struggling state utility Eskom cut emissions from its coal-fired power plants.

Other agreements would see Chinese firms help Eskom upgrade its power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and share expertise on nuclear power.