PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) – The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) held its key interest rate steady on Thursday, but policymakers cited continued risks to the inflation outlook.

The central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 8.25%, the second meeting in a row that the bank has left its repo rate on hold.

Nearly all analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that the rate would be left unchanged.

The SARB’s monetary policy committee has stressed that it wanted to see inflation sustainably around the midpoint of its target range of 3%-6% before considering rate cuts.