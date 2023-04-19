South Africa

South Africa inflation rises for second straight month in March

PUBLISHED: Wed, 19 Apr 2023 13:00:15 GMT
Alexander Winning
Reuters
A customer compares prices while shopping at a Pick and Pay shop in East London, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa, March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation rose for the second month in a row in March, to 7.1% year on year from 7.0% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a drop to 6.9%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation rose to 1.0% from 0.7%.

Inflation has remained stubbornly high in Africa’s most industrialised economy since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%, leading to a run of interest rate hikes from the central bank.

At its last meeting in March, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) surprised analysts with a larger-than-anticipated 50 basis point hike.

The SARB targets inflation between 3% and 6%.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 5.2% year on year in March, the same as in February.

Month-on-month core inflation was at 0.8%, also unchanged.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams and John Stonestreet)

