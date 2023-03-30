South Africa raises key lending rate higher than expected to 7.75%

PRETORIA, March 30(Reuters) – South Africa’s central bank raised its main lending rate by a higher than expected 50 basis points to 7.75% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The rate increase was larger than the 25 basis point increase expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

South Africa’s rand extended earlier gains to rise nearly 2% against the dollar after the interest rate decision.

“This is a surprise to financial markets,” Rand Swiss Portfolio Manager Gary Booysen said.