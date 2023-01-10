South Africa

South Africa sees no need for new COVID restrictions for now – health minister

PUBLISHED: Tue, 10 Jan 2023 13:47:30 GMT
Alexander Winning
Reuters
Share
FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre as the country opens vaccinations for everyone 18 years old and above in Cape Town, South Africa, August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) – South Africa does not see the need for now to implement any new COVID-19 restrictions in the country or for travellers despite rising cases in other parts of the world, the country’s health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.

However, the country will increase COVID testing and reinvigorate its vaccination campaign in light of rising global infections, he said at a media briefing.

Phaahla also said that adjustments would soon be made on rules for booster doses and timing between such doses.

Last week, South Africa detected its first case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of COVID, but it is not expected to cause an increase in hospitalisations, South African infectious disease expert Michelle Groome said at the same briefing.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.