South Africa takes over 60% of Eskom debt in bid to resolve power crisis

South Africa is to take over more than 60 percent of the debt of struggling power utility, Eskom Holdings over the next three years as the government seeks to banish an energy crisis that has crimped growth and threatens the country's credit ratings.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament yesterday that the government will take over R254 billion of Eskom’s R422 billion debt to help the parastatal recover from a decades long crisis that has led to record power shortages. “The goal is to strengthen the utility’s balance sheet, enabling it to restructure and undertake the investment and maintenance needed to support security of electricity supply,” Godongwana said in the country’s 2022/23 budget delivered in Cape Town. South Africans endured 207 days of blackouts in 2022 – the most on record – and have been short of power everyday this year as Eskom battled plant breakdowns and run short of money to buy diesel. Currently Eskom is 6,000 megawatts below the target needed to avoid loadshedding and requires new generating capacity to meet the deficit.

Godongwana said in his 2023 Budget that government will take on the debt in two components. The first includes servicing R184.4 billion of Eskom’s debt which will consist of capital repayments and interest payments. That will be followed by the government taking over a maximum of R70 billion of Eskom’s debt by switching selected debt instruments into government debt. Eskom will be provided with advances of R78 billion in 2023/24, R66 billion in 2024/25 and R40 billion in 2025/26. The National Treasury says the advances are meant to cover capital and interest payments as they fall due and should only and will be strictly used for that purpose. Godongwana says the lack of reliable electricity supply is the biggest economic constraint facing the country.