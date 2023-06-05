JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) – South African private sector economic activity contracted for a third consecutive month in May as rolling power cuts and inflationary pressures continued to weigh on business, a survey showed on Monday.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 47.9 in May, the lowest level since July 2021, from 49.6 in April. Readings above 50 indicate growth in activity.

“After a promising (albeit slight) uplift in new business during April, customer demand was back in negative territory, adding to a steep and accelerated drop in output,” said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added that firms continued to face severe inflation, driven by weakness in the rand, high electricity costs and elevated wage pressures.