FILE PHOTO: The logo of South Africa’s central reserve bank is seen during the delivery of a keynote address by South Africa’s central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s central bank will for the first time modify the model that partly influences its interest rate decisions, it said on its website on Tuesday.

The new, enhanced version of its model, the Quarterly Projection Model (QPM), will factor in more accurately the changing dynamics of South Africa’s fiscal characteristics. It will likely be employed when the central bank next meets to discuss monetary policy on July 20. In the last decade South Africa’s economy has changed drastically with analysts and economists claiming that the country has de-industrialised heavily. At the same time, its economic indicators have deteriorated, including its debt-to-GDP ratio, widening unemployment and government trade and account balances.

“In its current form, the QPM has no mechanism to account for fiscal policy in a systematic manner, limiting its ability to help explain how fiscal dynamics impact on inflation, growth and monetary policy,” the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said. “This limitation has become more pronounced in the past ten years as fiscal metrics have changed greatly,” it said, adding that huge fiscal stimulus pumped into the economy during the pandemic also impacted fiscal projections. South Africa’s ratio of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) almost tripled from 23% in 2008 to nearly 70% in early 2022 amid persistently large fiscal deficits, the bank said, adding that the country’s risk premium has also doubled.