JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) – South African inflation fell to a 13-month low of 6.3% year-on-year in May, helped by smaller increases in food and fuel costs, data showed on Wednesday.

The slowdown from 6.8% in April was greater than forecast. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 6.5%.

The latest figure takes inflation closer to the central bank’s 3%-6% target range, where inflation was last seen in April 2022.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has raised interest rates 10 times in a row to try to bring inflation back to target. Its next policy meeting is in about a month’s time, in July.