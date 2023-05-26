JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) – The three recognised trade unions at struggling South African power utility Eskom have rejected its revised 5.25% pay rise offer at a third round of wage talks, the company said on Friday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity have been in negotiations since April with the utility, which is implementing the worst power cuts on record and has been mired in financial crisis for years.

Eskom said in a statement it had raised its offer to a final one of 5.25%, up from an earlier offer of 4.5% and an initial proposal of 3.75%.

The unions want wage hikes of between 9.5% and 12%.