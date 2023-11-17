JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) – South African petrochemical company Sasol SOLJ.J on Friday said Simon Baloyi will take on the role of President and CEO from April 1, 2024.

Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue with the company as an executive advisor until Dec. 31, 2024 to ensure a seamless handover.

Baloyi, currently Executive Vice President of Energy Operations and Technology, was selected from both internal and external candidates and has served in various management positions since joining the company in 2002.